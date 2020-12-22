Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will report ($2.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.03) and the lowest is ($2.98). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.85) to ($7.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($8.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.26) to ($6.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.73.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $2,333,900.00. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,436 shares of company stock valued at $153,541,315 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $227.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.72. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

