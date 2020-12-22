Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37).

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 69,941 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. 26,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,483. The company has a market cap of $150.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

