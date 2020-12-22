Zacks: Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

