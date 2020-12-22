Zacks: Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.70. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,924 shares in the company, valued at $846,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,632 shares of company stock worth $4,170,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIMC opened at $53.63 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

