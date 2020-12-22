Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post $0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. United Community Banks also posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in United Community Banks by 703.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

