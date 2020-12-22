Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TACT shares. Barrington Research started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 43.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

