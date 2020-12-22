Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGI. Truist began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

