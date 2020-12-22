yOUcash (YOUC) Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 123.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, yOUcash has traded 231.8% higher against the dollar. One yOUcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $27.52 million and approximately $45,147.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00350966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027297 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002411 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

yOUcash Token Trading

yOUcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

