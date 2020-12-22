Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of YELP stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -157.76 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 67.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Yelp by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.