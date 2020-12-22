XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.70

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.70 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPEL. B. Riley upped their target price on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Get XPEL alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,264,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 13,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $332,247.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,060,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,280,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,247 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in XPEL by 237.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.