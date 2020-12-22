XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) Insider Purchases £29,000 in Stock

XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) insider Iain Balchin acquired 100,000 shares of XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £58.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. XLMedia PLC has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 51 ($0.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.59.

XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) Company Profile

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

