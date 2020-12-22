XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) Insider Purchases £29,000 in Stock

XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) insider Iain Balchin acquired 100,000 shares of XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).
XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £58.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. XLMedia PLC has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 51 ($0.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.59.
XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) Company Profile
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.