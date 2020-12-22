Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.15

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $2.43. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 53,073 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $655.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

