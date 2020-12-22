Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 2% This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $65.87 million and approximately $47,907.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $30.74 or 0.00134149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00140486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00740407 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00168515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00384424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00072079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00108640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,142,391 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

