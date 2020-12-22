Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WK traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.34. 354,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,207. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $93.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,504,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,263 shares of company stock valued at $12,250,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Workiva by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Workiva by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

