Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $81.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from $67.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WGO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cfra raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

NYSE:WGO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.19. 2,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,873 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after buying an additional 361,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after buying an additional 255,441 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,379,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after buying an additional 169,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $43,139,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

