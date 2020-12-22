William C. Griffiths Sells 100,000 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:NX opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.61. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CJS Securities raised Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

