Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) (CVE:WMK) Trading Down 25.9%

Shares of Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) (CVE:WMK) were down 25.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 175,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 48,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of C$32.45 million and a PE ratio of 33.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

About Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) (CVE:WMK)

Whitemud Resources Inc engages in mining, processing, producing, and marketing kaolin and metakaolin. The company operates in two segments, Metakaolin and Commodities. It also manages and markets liquefied petroleum gas commodities and hydrocarbon products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

