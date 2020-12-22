Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.78.

NYSE WY opened at $33.33 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3,578.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 834,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 121,736 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

