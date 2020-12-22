Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,992 shares of company stock worth $8,241,433 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

STX opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

