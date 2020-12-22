Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 10.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 9.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 20.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SIRI. Benchmark lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.