Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $261,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after buying an additional 118,606 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in ANSYS by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in ANSYS by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.50.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $355.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.04. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $358.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

