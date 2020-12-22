Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 1.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 12.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Assurant by 1,684.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 76,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other news, Director J Braxton Carter II acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIZ stock opened at $130.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.