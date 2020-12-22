Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

