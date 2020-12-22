Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX stock opened at $578.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $545.77 and a 200 day moving average of $513.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.18.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

