Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce $69.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.12 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $74.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $238.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.72 million to $238.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $352.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $353.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

NASDAQ WPRT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.40 million, a P/E ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 108,867 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 401,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

