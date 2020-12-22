Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $22.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $806.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

