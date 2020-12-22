Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $15.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

