West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. West Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $324.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 274.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 500.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $298,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

