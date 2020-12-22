WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $90.00 at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCC. Raymond James raised their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. WESCO International has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $98,000.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.