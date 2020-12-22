Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,696 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FRP were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in FRP in the second quarter worth $377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 19.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 63.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FRP by 18.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRP stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 58.13%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $100,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $837,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $129,338.55. Insiders have sold 8,879 shares of company stock worth $398,992 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded FRP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

