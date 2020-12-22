Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 121.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $476.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.