Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $643,000 Holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.55% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 311,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $128.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.