Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of LifeVantage worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 315.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. LifeVantage Co. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeVantage Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

