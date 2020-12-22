Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $577,000 Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 88.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 746,945 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 82.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,530,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575,114 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,124,294 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.