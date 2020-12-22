Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,456 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EZPW shares. BidaskClub lowered EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of EZPW opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $265.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

