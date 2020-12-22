Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 6,605 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director S. Waite Rawls III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,641 shares in the company, valued at $328,281.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,975 shares of company stock valued at $103,646.

Shares of ESXB opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

