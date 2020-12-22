Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BASF SE (BAS.F) (BAS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR: BAS) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:BAS opened at €63.53 ($74.74) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.36. BASF SE has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €68.49 ($80.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

