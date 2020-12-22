Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Duluth (DLTH)

Duluth (NASDAQ: DLTH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2020 – Duluth was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/14/2020 – Duluth was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Duluth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

12/5/2020 – Duluth was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/16/2020 – Duluth was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

DLTH stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,362. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $321.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Duluth by 28.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 256.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

