Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Shares of LEN opened at $79.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $86.80.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $866,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,751,186.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,257 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,521 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lennar by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,095,000 after buying an additional 382,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,053 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,552 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 388,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 385,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.