Waves 24-Hour Volume Tops $114.94 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Waves has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $725.67 million and approximately $114.94 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.99 or 0.00030444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011370 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,858,642 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.