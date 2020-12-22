Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Gap Down to $8.19

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $7.45. Washington Prime Group shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 4,562 shares.

WPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 232,294 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 628.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 326.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

