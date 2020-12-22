Wagerr Hits Market Cap of $4.54 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Wagerr has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $8,061.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000663 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005272 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,550,100 coins and its circulating supply is 197,170,486 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

