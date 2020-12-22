W Corey West Sells 200,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,760,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,218,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,926,989,000 after acquiring an additional 705,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after buying an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

