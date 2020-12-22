Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $249.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce sales of $249.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $276.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $728.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $693.00 million to $763.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $976.00 million, with estimates ranging from $933.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $55.47. 38,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,696 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,680,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,035,000 after purchasing an additional 291,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,156,000 after purchasing an additional 231,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

