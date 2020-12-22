Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOGO. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter valued at about $43,727,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 68,239.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 614,837 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sogou from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of SOGO opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25, a PEG ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49. Sogou Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts predict that Sogou Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

