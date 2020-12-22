Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,268 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Adient by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adient by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Adient from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.62.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

