Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,439,000 after acquiring an additional 291,461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMPH opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.95 million, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.