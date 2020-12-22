Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $980,000 in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Providence Service at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Providence Service by 15.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Providence Service by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

PRSC stock opened at $137.14 on Tuesday. The Providence Service Co. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2,285.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRSC shares. ValuEngine lowered The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

