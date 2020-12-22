Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $945,000 Stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,485 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 46.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 90,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 237,809 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

