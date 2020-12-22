Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Voya Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial stock opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

